Geico facing payout to woman claiming she got an STD after sex in car

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man's insurance policy doesn't cover...
Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man's insurance policy doesn't cover the claim.(Gene J. Puskar | (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Geico may have to pay $5.2 million to a woman who says she contracted a disease during sex in a car with a man insured by the company.

A Missouri Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday upheld the award to a woman identified in court records as M.O.

She alleged a man she was in a relationship with did not tell her before they had sex in his car that he had HPV, the human papillomavirus.

The Maryland-based insurance company argued in its appeal that it had not been given due process and the arbitration agreement was unenforceable.

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man’s insurance policy doesn’t cover the claim.

