Getting out of the dangerous heat with Operation Chill Out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Happening now – a dangerous heat wave in southern Arizona.

This month the Salvation Army of Tucson is starting Operation Chill Out and opening their indoor summer cooling stations to help get those without homes out of the heat.

The cooling center is open seven days a week. For those looking to get out of the heat, they can come in and get some water, lunch, and supplies to help beat the heat.

“We came here for a cooling station. It’s wonderful to give us a rest off the streets because it is scary,” father Jason Miranda says. This family of four just started coming to cooling center this week and they say it’s been a lifesaver.

A place to get a way from the blaring sun, even if only for a few hours. The heat relief cooling stations are open from noon until 5 p.m. each day. It’s a safe indoor space that works to reduce the risk of heat exposure, dehydration, heat stroke and other illnesses in people experiencing homelessness.

David Forino has been coming to the cooling center for years.

″It’s helped quite a bit to get out of the heat. I can get some water, get some chow, hygiene, shower, laundry. For me it’s a relief. I don’t know how I’d do it without the cooling center,” he said.

Yoli Hasler, program manager of the Hospitality House, says the nonprofit has seen more people come in daily.

“They need to come in and get services. We’re here and we’re here to provide for them. If we have open beds, we’ll make those available to them too for a 21 day stay,” Hasler said.

They see people of all ages come in. Anyone who needs relief from the heat can come in get a hot lunch, a sack dinner, take a shower, get fresh clothes and more.

“We’ll give them cold water, we’ll give them towels to cool off. We’ll call 911 for them if we have to, but that’s what we’re trying to avoid, individuals going through the extreme heat and end up requiring 911 services,” Hasler said.

While people have to go to the cooling station to get relief, operation chill out also offers resources that go straight to the people who need it. On days when it’s 102 degrees or hotter the salvation army takes donations to Santa Rita park and Armory park.

“Over 102 degrees, it’s really hot and extreme out here it can take people’s lives. The people outside, they need some shade. So we give them umbrellas, hats, and sunglasses, sunblock lotion, personal hygiene kit,” said David Oh, area coordinator for Salvation Army Tucson.

The Salvation Army is always looking for donations. Right now what they need the most is water. They’re also looking for summer clothes, sunglasses and sunscreen. If you’d like to donate, you can find more information here .

