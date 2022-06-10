Advertise
Heart & Sol: Tucson group cares for current, retired police dogs

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol to highlight a person or organization going above and beyond in the community.

This week, it’s a group helping police K9 officers and handlers past, present and future.

According to Barbara Bridges, the founder of AZ K9 Heroes, their mission is to cover the vet bills of retired police dogs that have served in local communities. They also buy medical kits with Narcan or bulletproof vests for dogs currently on the force.

“Anything to save a dog’s life. And that handler so they can come home at night to their family,” she said.

100% of donations to the group go towards the dogs.

“We have very low overhead. So I work out of my home,” she said. “I am most definitely proud of the support our community gives us for these canines and how they love the dogs.”

In partnership with Casino Del Sol, we presented AZ K9 Heroes with a $300 gift card.

For more information about AZ k9 Heroes, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

