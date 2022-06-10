Advertise
LVFR: Beam falls on car, killing driver on US-95 near Centennial Parkway exit

By Cody Lee and Dani Masten
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is on scene of a fatal crash after a construction beam fell on top of a vehicle on the US-95 at the Centennial Parkway exit Friday morning.

Nevada State Police said a driver driving a tractor trailer carrying a large piece of construction equipment was going southbound on the US 95 freeway and hit a metal beam when going under the overpass. That metal beam then landed on a silver sedan that was following behind the tractor trailer.

Nevada State Police confirmed that the male driving that car was pronounced dead on scene.

Police also said the driver driving the tractor trailer is being cooperative at the moment as police continue their investigation.

NDOT said that they do plan to replace the beam and will need to assess how much of a setback this will be to the Centennial Bowl construction. NDOT said the height limit for going under this overpass is set for 15 feet and that people driving oversized trucks need to be cautious when passing through this area.

All southbound lanes are blocked. Expect delays out of the Skye Canyon area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

