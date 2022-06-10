Phoenix pilot killed after plane crashes into building, strawberry field north of Los Angeles
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are investigating after a plane from Phoenix crashed in a field in California Friday morning. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the plane struck a building on the south side of the 101 freeway after taking off from the Camarillo Airport.
The plane went on to crash in a field just north of the freeway. Emergency responders found parts of the plane on the roof of the building it struck. Officials say one person died. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters set up a grid around the field and searched the area for additional victims but didn’t find anyone.
According to the FAA, the plane was heading back to Phoenix when it crashed. Officials have not identified the person who died or said what caused the plane to crash. A spokesperson for the NTSB said an investigator is responding to the field and should provide updates later this afternoon.
