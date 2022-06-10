Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Phoenix pilot killed after plane crashes into building, strawberry field north of Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating after a plane from Phoenix crashed in a field in California...
Authorities are investigating after a plane from Phoenix crashed in a field in California Friday morning. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the plane struck a building on the south side of the 101 freeway after taking off from the Camarillo Airport.(KCBS/KCAL (CBS Newspath))
By Jeff Popovich
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are investigating after a plane from Phoenix crashed in a field in California Friday morning. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the plane struck a building on the south side of the 101 freeway after taking off from the Camarillo Airport.

TRENDING: Gilbert homeowners learn they’re now responsible for repairing sidewalks
A plane from Phoenix hit a building near Camarillo and crashed into a field Friday morning.
A plane from Phoenix hit a building near Camarillo and crashed into a field Friday morning.(Source: Ventura County Fire Department)
TRENDING: 3 out of 10 U.S. cities where rents have increased the most are in Arizona

The plane went on to crash in a field just north of the freeway. Emergency responders found parts of the plane on the roof of the building it struck. Officials say one person died. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters set up a grid around the field and searched the area for additional victims but didn’t find anyone.

According to the FAA, the plane was heading back to Phoenix when it crashed. Officials have not identified the person who died or said what caused the plane to crash. A spokesperson for the NTSB said an investigator is responding to the field and should provide updates later this afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was barricaded inside a home near Valencia Road and 12th Avenue in Tucson late Thursday,...
UPDATE: Barricade situation ends near Valencia, South 12 Avenue in Tucson
Tucson passes resolution in case of Roe v. Wade reversal
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days

Latest News

Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation at new 40-year high as price increases spread
Several neighborhoods on Tucson's southeast side lost power during the outage on Friday, June 10.
TEP investigating large power outage on southeast side of Tucson
Former Vice President Mike Pence will join Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Cochise County Sheriff...
Former VP Pence, Gov. Ducey to visit Cochise County
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
LVFR: Beam falls on car killing driver on US-95 near Centennial Parkway exit
Beam falls on car, killing Las Vegas police officer on US-95