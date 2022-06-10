Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel coming June 25
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:57 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s best pizzerias are asking you to show up hungry and find out which one is the best at the Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel later this month.
The event is set from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 25 at Fresco Pizzeria and Pastaria, located at 3011 East Speedway Boulevard.
More than a dozen restaurants will be competing for the title of Pizza Throwdown Champion and to see who has the best dessert.
Competitors include:
- Rocco’s Little Chicago
- Zio Peppe
- Casino Del Sol
- Arizona Pizza Co.
- Fresco Pizzeria and Pastaria
- Mama Louisa’s
- Uppercrust Pizza
- Trident Pizzas Pub
- Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery
- The Dutch
- Dante Fire
- Mama’s Pizza
Barrio Brewing Co. and Firetruck Brewing Company will also be there to serve locally brewed beer.
Guests will get three drink tickets and all the pizza and sweets they can handle.
