Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel coming June 25

(PIXABAY)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:57 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s best pizzerias are asking you to show up hungry and find out which one is the best at the Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel later this month.

The event is set from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 25 at Fresco Pizzeria and Pastaria, located at 3011 East Speedway Boulevard.

More than a dozen restaurants will be competing for the title of Pizza Throwdown Champion and to see who has the best dessert.

Competitors include:

  • Rocco’s Little Chicago
  • Zio Peppe
  • Casino Del Sol
  • Arizona Pizza Co.
  • Fresco Pizzeria and Pastaria
  • Mama Louisa’s
  • Uppercrust Pizza
  • Trident Pizzas Pub
  • Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery
  • The Dutch
  • Dante Fire
  • Mama’s Pizza

Barrio Brewing Co. and Firetruck Brewing Company will also be there to serve locally brewed beer.

Guests will get three drink tickets and all the pizza and sweets they can handle.

Click here to get tickets.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson passes resolution in case of Roe v. Wade reversal
Frank Atwood was executed Wednesday, June 8.
Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood put to death
The right-lane restriction for heavy vehicle truck traffic is intended to help reduce crashes,...
Semitrucks will be restricted to right lane on I-10 between Phoenix, Casa Grande
Firefighters have contained a large fire on Oracle Road.
Tucson firefighters battle large fire near Prince, Oracle
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is in need of summer volunteers.
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona in need of summer volunteers
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona in need of volunteers
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona in need of volunteers
March for Our Lives rally happening on Saturday, June 11
United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is hoping to see thousands of volunteers at Days of...
23rd annual Days of Caring set for October