Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel coming June 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s best pizzerias are asking you to show up hungry and find out which one is the best at the Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel later this month.

The event is set from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 25 at Fresco Pizzeria and Pastaria, located at 3011 East Speedway Boulevard.

More than a dozen restaurants will be competing for the title of Pizza Throwdown Champion and to see who has the best dessert.

Competitors include:

Rocco’s Little Chicago

Zio Peppe

Casino Del Sol

Arizona Pizza Co.

Fresco Pizzeria and Pastaria

Mama Louisa’s

Uppercrust Pizza

Trident Pizzas Pub

Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery

The Dutch

Dante Fire

Mama’s Pizza

Barrio Brewing Co. and Firetruck Brewing Company will also be there to serve locally brewed beer.

Guests will get three drink tickets and all the pizza and sweets they can handle.

Click here to get tickets .

