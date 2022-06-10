Police seeking to identify smoke shop robbery suspect
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:35 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to identify a man who, they say, robbed a smoke shop at knifepoint on May 24.
Officers said the suspect robbed an employee at a shot on Alvernon Way and Bellevue Street, stealing the tip jar.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.
