Police seeking to identify smoke shop robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to identify a man who, they say, robbed a smoke shop at knifepoint on May 24.

Officers said the suspect robbed an employee at a shot on Alvernon Way and Bellevue Street, stealing the tip jar.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

