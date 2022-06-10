Portions of major pipeline project expected to be completed by start of monsoon

Time is of the essence. The Nogales International Outfall Interceptor (IOI) is a nine-mile pipeline carrying wastewater across the border.

But breaches have caused issues for Nogales, leaving a smelly mess for the community. The International Boundary and Water Commission is now adding a line of protection.

“The rehabilitation project is to basically prolong the life of this very important infrastructure,” says Crystall Cadillo. “It will rehabilitate the existing part without replacing it. What it’s done is it’s a cured in place pipe. It’s a liner that gets inserted into the pipe, gets inflated with hot water and it gets cured for a certain amount of time and it becomes a new pipe within the existing pipe.”

KOLD took a tour of one portion of the line that involves reinforcing the area with cement. Workers here have been given a deadline of June 15th to be finished by, so the monsoon rains don’t disrupt.

“ADEQ and IBWC had an agreement as far as certain areas that needed to be repaired along the wash. There was some erosion a few years back which eroded the banks so what we did was some wash repairs but we wanted to make sure that those were done before monsoon season because you never know what kind of season we’re going to have so we want to avoid additional problems,” says Cadillo.

These upgrades are said to last around 50 years.

While Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino is hopeful this rehabilitation will make a difference, he says looking at a long-term solution should be the priority. He says things get worse during monsoon because Nogales, Sonora opens up manholes, leading to runoff with things like stones and metals in the IOI.

“Nogales, Sonora has grown. I mean...they’re close to half a million people over there. The amount of sewer for the size of the line...it’s ridiculous. And we’re downhill from Nogales, Sonora so we’ve been treating their sewer for many many years and we will be doing it for many many more years but the best thing to do is have a wider, bigger line where the sewer runs with gravity like a sewer line is supposed to,” says Garino.

Until then, the plan to rehabilitate the IOI moves forward. Phases 1,2, and 3 are expected to be completed in 2023. And phases 4 and 5

