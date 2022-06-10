Advertise
Shooting reported at Tucson hotel for 2nd time in less than 2 weeks

A man was shot at Minsk Extended Stay Hotel in Tucson on Friday, June 10.
A man was shot at Minsk Extended Stay Hotel in Tucson on Friday, June 10.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than two weeks, a man was shot at a hotel near East Benson Highway and South Park Avenue in Tucson.

According to the Tucson Police Department, a man was shot at Minsk Extended Stay Hotel, 755 East Benson Highway, on Friday, June 10.

The TPD said the victim suffered serious injuries and that one person was detained.

On May 31, Jesse Van Hernandez was found dead at the hotel. Damien Esquire Hall, 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of the 44-year-old Hernandez.

