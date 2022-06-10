TEP investigating large power outage on southeast side of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A large power outage caused a service disruption for more than an estimated 10,000 Tucson Electric Power customers on Friday, June 10.

The TEP outage map showed several outages in the area near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base from Swan Road to Camino Seco and south of 22nd Street to Irvington Road.

TEP crews were investigating the cause of the outages and no estimate was available for when power would be restored.

Meanwhile, traffic lights are malfunctioning at at least three intersections: Golf Links Road/Craycroft Road, Craycroft Road/29th Street, and Wilmot Road and 29th Street. It was unknown if the light malfunctions were directly related to the power outage.

