Tucson Fire responds to ‘significant brush fire’ south of TUS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department are battling a brush fire south of the Tucson International Airport.

Pretty large brush fire near @tucson_airport and Raytheon https://t.co/OqOKIrroix — KOLDNews (@KOLDNews) June 10, 2022

According to a tweet from TFD, the fire is characterized as “significant.” No additional information was immediately available Friday afternoon, June 10.

People are being advised to avoid the area.

BRUSH FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire is responding to a significant brush fire south of TIA. Avoid the area #TFD — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 10, 2022

KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

