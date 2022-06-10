Tucson Fire responds to ‘significant brush fire’ south of TUS
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department are battling a brush fire south of the Tucson International Airport.
According to a tweet from TFD, the fire is characterized as “significant.” No additional information was immediately available Friday afternoon, June 10.
People are being advised to avoid the area.
KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.