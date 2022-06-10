UPDATE: Loud bangs heard at home of barricade situation near Valencia, South 12 Avenue in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Loud bangs were heard at the home of a barricade situation near Valencia Road and South 12 Avenue in Tucson around 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

The standoff began when Arizona DPS served a warrant at the home, which is located in the 600 block of South Pinta Avenue.

Officers on the scene told KOLD the suspect might be armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

KOLD saw SWAT surrounding the house and a helicopter circling overhead.

Along with DPS, several Tucson Police Department were on the scene for traffic control.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.