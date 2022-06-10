UPDATE: ‘Significant brush fire’ near Tucson airport under control

Advertise
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from several departments have contained a two-alarm brush fire south of the airport in Tucson on Friday, June 10.

The Tucson Fire Department said Tucson Airport Fire and additional agencies are involved in the firefight.

According to a tweet from TFD, the fire is characterized as “significant.” Firefighters said they expect tp stay at the scene and pyut out hot spots over the next several hours.

Approximately 40 acres were burned.

No injuries or property damage from the fire was reported.

People are being advised to avoid the area of South Nogales Highway and East Herman Road.

