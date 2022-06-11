1 dead in crash involving horse trailer; 2 horses injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died and two horses were hurt in a crash on I-10 in Tucson on Saturday, June 11.

According to officials, the crash involved a pickup hauling a horse trailer in the eastbound lanes at Kino Parkway. Details were limited and the Arizona Department of Public Safety was unable to immediately say if any other vehicles were involved.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed at South Kino Parkway near milepost 263. There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes are unaffected.

Tucson Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.