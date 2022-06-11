Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

1 dead in crash involving horse trailer; 2 horses injured

Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed at South Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, because of a...
Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed at South Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, because of a crash involving a horse trailer on Saturday, June 11.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died and two horses were hurt in a crash on I-10 in Tucson on Saturday, June 11.

According to officials, the crash involved a pickup hauling a horse trailer in the eastbound lanes at Kino Parkway. Details were limited and the Arizona Department of Public Safety was unable to immediately say if any other vehicles were involved.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed at South Kino Parkway near milepost 263. There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes are unaffected.

Tucson Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several neighborhoods on Tucson's southeast side lost power during the outage on Friday, June 10.
UPDATE: Service restored after large power outage on southeast side of Tucson
Michael Anthony Caylor, 38, was arrested following an hours-long standoff at his family's home...
UPDATE: Barricade situation ends near Valencia, South 12 Avenue in Tucson
Crews from several departments battled a large brush fire south of the airport in Tucson on...
UPDATE: ‘Significant brush fire’ near Tucson airport under control
A man was shot at Minsk Extended Stay Hotel in Tucson on Friday, June 10.
Shooting reported at Tucson hotel for 2nd time in less than 2 weeks
The baby, the mom, and the uncle were found Friday night.
Buckeye baby, mother who took him found after Amber Alert issued

Latest News

Several neighborhoods on Tucson's southeast side lost power during the outage on Friday, June 10.
UPDATE: Service restored after large power outage on southeast side of Tucson
Sandario Road is closed between West Mile Wide Road and West Snyder Hill Road because of a...
Sandario Road closed because of water main break
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near East Silverlake Road and South Kino Parkway on...
Man hit by vehicle on Tucson’s south side
Tucson police are at the scene of a motorcycle crash that left one with life-threatening...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after Monday crash in Tucson