FIRST ALERT – Dangerous heat and isolated storms this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Sunday evening, with daily record highs in jeopardy both Saturday and Sunday. Tucson will likely see its first (and potentially second) 110° high of the year this weekend. Stay safe, stay cool, and stay hydrated!

In addition to the high heat, we’ll continue to hold an isolated threat for afternoon/evening storms both Saturday and Sunday. Similar to the past few days, not much in the way of rainfall is expected. Lightning and gusty winds are our primarily threats, especially south and east of Tucson in the higher elevations.

The start of the workweek will be quieter and a few degrees “cooler” before we heat up again by the end of the week. Next weekend is trending more active, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on that forecast!

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. High around 110°. Isolated PM storm possible.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a low around 80°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High around 110°. Isolated PM storm possible.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 106°.

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy. High of 104°.

WEDNESDAY: First day of Monsoon! Sunny with a high of 107°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.