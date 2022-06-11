Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat and isolated storms this weekend

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Sunday evening.

In addition to the high heat, we’ll continue to hold an isolated threat for afternoon/evening storms both Saturday and Sunday. Similar to the past few days, not much in the way of rainfall is expected. Lightning and gusty winds are our primarily threats, especially south and east of Tucson in the higher elevations.

The start of the workweek will be quieter and a few degrees “cooler” before we heat up again by the end of the week. Next weekend is trending more active, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on that forecast! Monsoon officially begins Wednesday June 15th.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low-80s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High around 110°. Isolated PM storm possible.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 106°.

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy. High of 104°.

WEDNESDAY: First day of Monsoon! Sunny with a high of 107°.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot with a high near 110.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for storms with a high near 103F.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for storms with a high near 101F.

