Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson comes together to celebrate Vicki Lynne Hoskinson’s life with candlelight vigil

KMSB News 9-10 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 100 people gathered at the Children’s Memorial Park on River Road and 15th Avenue to celebrate Vicki Lynne Hoskinson’s life. The 8-year-old Tucson girl was kidnapped and killed in 1984.

Vicki’s convicted killer was put to death this week, after spending decades on death row.

During her short time on earth, Vicki created a lifetime of memories for those who knew her. Many stories were shared at the candlelight vigil, a few of which her family had not heard before.

“Vicki had a lot of energy,” said Larry Hoskinson, Vicki’s half-brother. “She always loved being around people, always loved being outside.”

“She was just a firecracker,” said Anne Hoskinson, Vicki’s aunt.

“She was full of laughter,” said Bobbie Farrell, Vicki’s cousin. “I remember her giggle.”

An entire city was moved by her big smile, deep blue eyes and freckled nose. Vicki’s face was everywhere in the days that followed her disappearance.

All these years later, not one day goes by without Vicki’s family thinking about her.

“It never leaves you,” said Marvin Hoskinson, Vicki’s uncle. “It is a constant presence.”

“She would have been a wonderful young woman, mother and aunt,” said Andrea Hoskinson, Vicki’s aunt.

Dressed in yellow, Vicki’s family and friends gave a moment of silence, lit candles and prayed. A vivid sunset and chorus of crickets made the vigil all the more beautiful.

Vicki’s family says they are finally closing a dark chapter that’s lasted almost four decades.

“[The execution of her killer] gives us justice for Vicki Lynne,” said Anne. “Some closure for the family, as well as for the community. The community really embraced us.”

Vicki’s mother, Debbie Carlson, couldn’t be at Friday’s vigil. However, earlier this week she told Vicki to ‘be free.’

Loved ones expressed gratitude towards the thousands of people who supported them.

They also said ‘goodbye’ to the little girl who lives on in so many ways.

“It is Vicki’s gift to us that we get to see her in our grandchildren,” said Debbie during a press conference on Wednesday. “Each having a different part of her vivacious personality, her competitiveness, her compassion and her love for others.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Anthony Caylor, 38, was arrested following an hours-long standoff at his family's home...
UPDATE: Barricade situation ends near Valencia, South 12 Avenue in Tucson
Tucson passes resolution in case of Roe v. Wade reversal
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Several neighborhoods on Tucson's southeast side lost power during the outage on Friday, June 10.
UPDATE: Service restored after large power outage on southeast side of Tucson
Crews from several departments battled a large brush fire south of the airport in Tucson on...
UPDATE: ‘Significant brush fire’ near Tucson airport under control

Latest News

President Joe Biden is visiting New Mexico to talk about his administration’s efforts to tackle...
Biden facing fire and anger during New Mexico visit
President Joe Biden bantered with Jimmy Kimmel during his first in-person appearance on a talk...
Biden tells Democratic donors “we need two more senators”
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
Five killed in California Marine aircraft crash identified
Former Congressman Jim Kolbe reacts to Jan. 6 Commission
Former Congressman Jim Kolbe reacts to Jan. 6 Commission