Tucson comes together to celebrate Vicki Lynne Hoskinson’s life with candlelight vigil

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 100 people gathered at the Children’s Memorial Park on River Road and 15th Avenue to celebrate Vicki Lynne Hoskinson’s life. The 8-year-old Tucson girl was kidnapped and killed in 1984.

Vicki’s convicted killer was put to death this week, after spending decades on death row.

During her short time on earth, Vicki created a lifetime of memories for those who knew her. Many stories were shared at the candlelight vigil, a few of which her family had not heard before.

“Vicki had a lot of energy,” said Larry Hoskinson, Vicki’s half-brother. “She always loved being around people, always loved being outside.”

“She was just a firecracker,” said Anne Hoskinson, Vicki’s aunt.

“She was full of laughter,” said Bobbie Farrell, Vicki’s cousin. “I remember her giggle.”

An entire city was moved by her big smile, deep blue eyes and freckled nose. Vicki’s face was everywhere in the days that followed her disappearance.

All these years later, not one day goes by without Vicki’s family thinking about her.

“It never leaves you,” said Marvin Hoskinson, Vicki’s uncle. “It is a constant presence.”

“She would have been a wonderful young woman, mother and aunt,” said Andrea Hoskinson, Vicki’s aunt.

Dressed in yellow, Vicki’s family and friends gave a moment of silence, lit candles and prayed. A vivid sunset and chorus of crickets made the vigil all the more beautiful.

Vicki’s family says they are finally closing a dark chapter that’s lasted almost four decades.

“[The execution of her killer] gives us justice for Vicki Lynne,” said Anne. “Some closure for the family, as well as for the community. The community really embraced us.”

Vicki’s mother, Debbie Carlson, couldn’t be at Friday’s vigil. However, earlier this week she told Vicki to ‘be free.’

Loved ones expressed gratitude towards the thousands of people who supported them.

They also said ‘goodbye’ to the little girl who lives on in so many ways.

“It is Vicki’s gift to us that we get to see her in our grandchildren,” said Debbie during a press conference on Wednesday. “Each having a different part of her vivacious personality, her competitiveness, her compassion and her love for others.”

