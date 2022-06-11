Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson police investigating double homicide on East Prince Road

Tucson Police Department employees will soon see bigger paychecks.
Tucson Police Department officers originally responded to a report of unknown trouble in the 400 block of East Prince Road early on Saturday, June 11.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Homicide investigators from the Tucson Police Department on Saturday, June 11, are investigating the deaths of two adults.

Details are limited, but officers responding to a report of unknown trouble in the 400 block of East Prince Road early Saturday found two adults with signs of trauma. The two were declared dead at the scene.

A TPD spokesman confirmed that homicide investigators are investigating this incident as a double homicide.

No additional information about the victims or any possible suspects was immediately available. This story will be updated as we learn more facts about the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several neighborhoods on Tucson's southeast side lost power during the outage on Friday, June 10.
UPDATE: Service restored after large power outage on southeast side of Tucson
Michael Anthony Caylor, 38, was arrested following an hours-long standoff at his family's home...
UPDATE: Barricade situation ends near Valencia, South 12 Avenue in Tucson
Crews from several departments battled a large brush fire south of the airport in Tucson on...
UPDATE: ‘Significant brush fire’ near Tucson airport under control
A man was shot at Minsk Extended Stay Hotel in Tucson on Friday, June 10.
Shooting reported at Tucson hotel for 2nd time in less than 2 weeks
The baby, the mom, and the uncle were found Friday night.
Buckeye baby, mother who took him found after Amber Alert issued

Latest News

President Joe Biden is visiting New Mexico to talk about his administration’s efforts to tackle...
Wildfire, residents’ fury facing Biden on New Mexico visit
Excessive heat is forecast for southern Arizona.
ACTION DAYS: Isolated storms, excessive heat forecast for southern Arizona
Remembering Vicki Lynne Hoskinson
Tucson comes together to celebrate Vicki Lynne Hoskinson’s life with candlelight vigil
President Joe Biden bantered with Jimmy Kimmel during his first in-person appearance on a talk...
Biden tells Democratic donors “we need two more senators”