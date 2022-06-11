Tucson police investigating double homicide on East Prince Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Homicide investigators from the Tucson Police Department on Saturday, June 11, are investigating the deaths of two adults.

Details are limited, but officers responding to a report of unknown trouble in the 400 block of East Prince Road early Saturday found two adults with signs of trauma. The two were declared dead at the scene.

A TPD spokesman confirmed that homicide investigators are investigating this incident as a double homicide.

No additional information about the victims or any possible suspects was immediately available. This story will be updated as we learn more facts about the investigation.

