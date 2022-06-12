FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out early next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Westerly flow will bring a drier air mass to the area for the first half of the week. Temperatures will tick down slightly before the heat ramps back up Wednesday and Thursday. The pattern shifts late next week with high pressure to our east and a trough to our west. This southerly flow will increase moisture across southern Arizona resulting in a better chance for storms through next weekend to kick off Monsoon 2022.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a high near 106F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 103F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 107F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 110F.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 104F.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 100F.

SUNDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.