FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Record high heat likely Sunday afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our stretch of First Alert Action Days concludes Sunday, with the Excessive Heat Warning expiring at 7 PM. Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to heat up quickly, as Tucson makes a run at hitting 110° for the first time this year. 110° also happens to be the daily record high for Tucson.

The high heat and some lingering humidity will likely cause clouds to bubble up during the afternoon hours. A few isolated storms are possible yet again during the heat of the day, with lightning and gusty winds being the primary concerns.

Temperatures will cool a few degrees to start the workweek, with breezier conditions Monday and Tuesday. We’ll heat right back up Wednesday into Thursday with a more active pattern arriving for next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Excessive Heat Warning through 7 PM. Isolated PM storm possible.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s near 80°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High near 106°.

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy with a high near 104°.

WEDNESDAY: Monsoon begins! Sunny skies with a high near 107°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°.

