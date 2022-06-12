Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Record high heat likely Sunday afternoon

KOLD News 6-7 a.m. Sundays recurring
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our stretch of First Alert Action Days concludes Sunday, with the Excessive Heat Warning expiring at 7 PM. Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to heat up quickly, as Tucson makes a run at hitting 110° for the first time this year. 110° also happens to be the daily record high for Tucson.

The high heat and some lingering humidity will likely cause clouds to bubble up during the afternoon hours. A few isolated storms are possible yet again during the heat of the day, with lightning and gusty winds being the primary concerns.

Temperatures will cool a few degrees to start the workweek, with breezier conditions Monday and Tuesday. We’ll heat right back up Wednesday into Thursday with a more active pattern arriving for next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Excessive Heat Warning through 7 PM. Isolated PM storm possible.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s near 80°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High near 106°.

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy with a high near 104°.

WEDNESDAY: Monsoon begins! Sunny skies with a high near 107°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed at South Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, because of a...
UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash involving horse trailer
Tucson Police Department officers originally responded to a report of unknown trouble in the...
Tucson police investigating double homicide on East Prince Road
Several neighborhoods on Tucson's southeast side lost power during the outage on Friday, June 10.
UPDATE: Service restored after large power outage on southeast side of Tucson
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
The baby, the mom, and the uncle were found Friday night.
Buckeye baby, mother who took him found after Amber Alert issued

Latest News

Excessive heat is forecast for southern Arizona.
ACTION DAY: Excessive heat forecast for southern Arizona
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat and isolated storms this weekend
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 10-11 p.m. Saturdays recurring - clipped version
KOLD 530 FORECAST
KOLD 530 forecast