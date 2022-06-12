Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck at Flowing Wells, Roger roads

A man was seriously hurt when struck by a vehicle in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells on...
A man was seriously hurt when struck by a vehicle in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells on Saturday, June 11.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells, near West Roger Road, on Saturday, June 11.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.

This story will be updated as facts become available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several neighborhoods on Tucson's southeast side lost power during the outage on Friday, June 10.
UPDATE: Service restored after large power outage on southeast side of Tucson
Michael Anthony Caylor, 38, was arrested following an hours-long standoff at his family's home...
UPDATE: Barricade situation ends near Valencia, South 12 Avenue in Tucson
Crews from several departments battled a large brush fire south of the airport in Tucson on...
UPDATE: ‘Significant brush fire’ near Tucson airport under control
A man was shot at Minsk Extended Stay Hotel in Tucson on Friday, June 10.
Shooting reported at Tucson hotel for 2nd time in less than 2 weeks
Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed at South Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, because of a...
UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash involving horse trailer

Latest News

Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed at South Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, because of a...
UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash involving horse trailer
Heart & Sol: Tucson group cares for current, retired police dogs
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson group cares for current, retired police dogs
Mt. Lemmon is the summer hotspot to cool off
Mt. Lemmon is the summer hotspot to cool off
Mt. Lemmon is the summer hotspot to cool off
Mt. Lemmon is the summer hotspot to cool off