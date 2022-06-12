Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck at Flowing Wells, Roger roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells, near West Roger Road, on Saturday, June 11.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.

This story will be updated as facts become available.

