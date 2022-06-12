Advertise
Sun City firefighter dies while on duty

The firefighter’s identity and cause of death have not been released yet.
The firefighter’s identity and cause of death have not been released yet.(Sun City Fire Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sun City fire officials announced Sunday morning that one of their firefighters died on Saturday while on duty.

It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the on-duty death of one of our firefighters yesterday morning. No further details are being released as of yet, but funeral arrangements are to follow in the coming days. Thank you to all departments, individuals, and others for your condolences and reaching out.

Sun City Fire Department

The firefighter’s identity and cause of death have not been released yet, but Sun City Fire Department says that funeral arrangement details will be released to the public soon. No other information has been released, but Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

