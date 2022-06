TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of I-10 have partially reopened near Miracle Mile due to a crash, according to ADOT.

The two left lanes remain closed.

The crash is not impacting the eastbound lanes.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

