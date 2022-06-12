‘We don’t feel safe anymore’: March For Our Lives Rally in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - March For Our Lives rallies were scheduled in more than 400 cities in the U.S., including here in Tucson.

Despite the heat, hundreds came out to Armory Park on Saturday, June 11. It was a very diverse group, but they all wanted the same thing – better protection from gun violence.

“I should be able to feel safe when I’m going to school and coming home. Not scared that someone is going to take me and kill me. We should be feeling safe in our world,” 8-year-old Elliana Archer said during the call to audience portion of the rally. Community members were invited to share their experiences with gun violence.

Demanding change – students, parents, survivors of gun violence and other community members took the stage to call for action.

The March For Our lives Tucson rally was organized largely by high school students.

Student organizer Mallika Sunder said, “We’re just tired of this. Especially as youth with the amount of school shootings. There have been 27 school shootings just in 2022 and we don’t feel safe anymore, and we’re just demanding that our politicians listen to us.”

“My school is my safe place. It’s the place where I am my most authentic self,” said Fida Bijin, another student organizer. “Knowing that there is a chance that could be taken away from me is why I am here and why we’ve all come here to put this rally together.”

The goal is to prioritize prevention and call for more legislation when it comes to guns.

We spoke with the family of Chad Aaron Hill, who lost his life last year after being shot. The family came to the rally today to honor Chad. They said his death changed their lives forever.

”As a gun owner, I’m not sitting here thinking that people need to relinquish their guns. I don’t believe that,” said Sheri Hill, Chad Hill’s mother.

”I was never a gun owner too until there was all of these shootings. I have children and I have to protect my children and I never thought I would ever own a gun. The shootings are happening. I’m going to Walmart, the movies, taking my kids to school. It’s not the same anymore. It’s scary,” said Kaitelyn Celmins, Hill’s fiance.

The rally ended with a candlelight vigil to honor victims of gun violence. Candles were lit for the lives lost in the January 8th shooting in Tucson, the St. Francis hospital shooting in Tulsa, the Uvalde school shooting, the grocery store shooting in Buffalo, as well as other school shootings.

