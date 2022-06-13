4 hurt, including DPS trooper, in overnight Valley wrong-way crashes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people, including an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, are hurt after two wrong-way crashes in the Valley early Monday morning.

Two injured on the I-10 near downtown Phoenix

The first crash was reported just after midnight after two cars crashed on the I-10 near 7th Street. DPS officials say the driver of a Dodge Charger went onto the I-10 heading the wrong way from the 7th Street off-ramp when they crashed into a Lexus. Video from the scene showed significant front-end damage to both cars, and troopers say the driver of the Charger had to be pulled out of the vehicle. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but their status is unknown. An investigation is underway to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.

DPS trooper with ‘minor injuries’ after East Valley crash

Authorities are also investigating a second wrong-way crash that happened in the East Valley just after 1 a.m. According to DPS Capt. Alan Haywood, troopers got a call of a driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near Ray Road in Chandler. Investigators say the driver continued onto the Loop 202 San Tan freeway and began driving eastbound in the westbound lanes for about six miles before he exited on Cooper Road. DPS officials say at that point, a trooper spotted the car, sideswiped it, and used a PIT maneuver which sent the car back into a wall near Arizona Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt. DPS says the trooper and the driver were taken to the hospital to be checked out. Officials say the trooper suffered only minor injuries, but the alleged wrong-way driver had serious and “possibly life-threatening” injuries. Troopers are also trying to determine if an impairment is a factor in that crash.

DPS expects the eastbound lanes to be closed throughout the morning in the area. Click/tap here for the latest traffic conditions.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.