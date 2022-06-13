Advertise
Contreras Fire burning east of Sells

The Contreras fire has burned nearly 600 acres.
The Contreras fire has burned nearly 600 acres.(InciWeb)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are working to contain a fire that started 20 miles east of Sells on Saturday, June 11.

The Contreras burned grass and brush in steep, rugged terrain that was difficult for firefighters to get to.

As of Monday, the fire had burned close to 600 acres.

Nearly 50 firefighters battled the blaze.

Firefighters had not yet determined the cause, but believe lightning was a factor, due to the area’s remote nature.

For more information about the Contreras fire, click here.

