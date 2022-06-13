FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Slightly cooler highs for the start of the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Though high temperatures were very close Friday through Sunday, Tucson has yet to reach 110° this year. Looks like it won’t be happening through at least mid-week, as highs cool off a few degrees Monday into Tuesday. Still talking triple-digits, but we’ll take any relief we can get! Expect breezier conditions, however, with wind gusts 20-30 mph possible Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

Temperatures heat back up again starting Wednesday, with Thursday bringing us our best chance this week to reach 110°. The pattern becomes more active Friday through the weekend, as increased moisture looks to trigger afternoon showers and storms.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High near 105°.

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy with a high near 103°.

WEDNESDAY: Monsoon begins! Sunny skies with a high near 106°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated storms. High near 105°.

