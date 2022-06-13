Advertise
Gov. Ducey gets COVID-19, won’t visit Arizona border with Pence

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t attend a planned political event Monday with former Vice President Mike Pence, his spokesman said.

Ducey is asymptomatic and feels well, spokesman C.J. Karamargin said.

The Republicans had planned a border visit Monday morning, and then Pence plans to give a midday border security speech in Phoenix.

Both are working to amplify GOP messaging on border issues that they see as a potent political issue. Ducey co-leads the Republican Governors Association. Pence is seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

