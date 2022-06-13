Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Here’s a look at the weirdest items left behind in Ubers

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their...
Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.(Jackson David from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Uber has revealed its annual lost and found index, and it includes everything from tater tots to grandma’s teeth.

The most common items left behind by rideshare passengers include phones, wallets, keys and ordinary items carried in their pockets.

Some of the bizarre things left behind include tater tots, caviar, a pet tortoise and a bucket of slime, just to name a few.

The most forgetful passengers live in Austin, Texas, but Phoenix and Atlanta also made the list.

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.

The cost is $15 to cover the driver’s time and effort.

Of course, rideshare passengers will have to decide if the left-behind slime is worth it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed at South Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, because of a...
UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash involving horse trailer
‘We don’t feel safe anymore’: March For Our Lives Rally in Tucson
Tucson Police Department officers originally responded to a report of unknown trouble in the...
Tucson police investigating double homicide on East Prince Road
I-10 westbound partially reopens near Miracle Mile due to crash
Police investigate near East 26th Street and South Craycroft Road where a pedestrian was hit in...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies days after hit by vehicle in Tucson’s midtown

Latest News

The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes litter of tiger cubs born on Mother’s Day
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said former President Donald Trump claimed fraud before there...
Barr: Trump claimed fraud before evidence possible
The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling is in keeping with an earlier ruling from the 1970s that said the...
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member prosecuted twice
Police with crime scene tape graphic.
Teen boy calls 911 after apparent family murder-suicide, Apache Junction police say
Woman dies after getting hit near Oracle, Wetmore