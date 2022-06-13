Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend in Alton, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of beheading his pregnant ex-girlfriend at her home in Alton.

Deundrea Holloway, 22, of Litchfield, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, one count of dismembering a human body, concealment of homicidal death and motor vehicle offenses.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that at around 12:59 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in regards to a possible homicide. An initial investigation found that an adult was found dead in the home. She was identified Monday as Liese A. Dodd, 22. Police say Liese’s mother went to check on her daughter and found her dead.

Authorities tell News 4 that Holloway beheaded Dodd and put her head in a dumpster. Holloway and Dodd had been dating on and off for two years. Dodd’s baby was due in mid-July. Dodd recently moved to Alton and was originally from the Litchfield area.

Holloway was arrested in Gillespie, Illinois, police say. He is being held at the Alton police department on a $2 million bond.

