Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man who allegedly started Pipeline Fire burned toilet paper, claims he didn’t see ‘no campfires’ signs

Court documents have revealed more details of what might have sparked the Pipeline Fire near...
Court documents have revealed more details of what might have sparked the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents revealed more about what might have caused the Pipeline Fire, which is raging north of Flagstaff. On Sunday, authorities arrested 57-year-old Matthew Riser after a forest official said he started the fire and tried to drive off in a white pickup truck along Snowbowl Road.

Riser, who is from Louisiana, initially told Coconino County deputies that he was camping when he saw the fire spark. When the sergeant asked if he saw any “no campfire” signs, he said “no” but that soon he saw “a two-hundred-foot by two-hundred-foot” fire and that “everything was on fire.” Court documents say another deputy showed up to ask him more questions. During the interview, Riser reportedly admitted to lighting toilet paper, which he called “sh**” paper, and had tried to put it out with his sleeping bag, which was 80 yards from where the fire started. Riser later said he was homeless and had been camping in the forest for two days. According to court paperwork, he also admitted to seeing the “no campfire” signs when he drove out.

WILDFIRE WATCH: Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff grows to 4,500 acres; crews battle dangerously strong winds

Riser said he used a white Bic lighter to set the paper on fire, which deputies found in the center console of the pickup truck. Riser also told deputies he had marijuana in his truck and showed them where he had pooped. While marijuana is legal in Arizona, he could face a charge for having it on federal land.

Riser faces a charge for occupying or using a residence on forest service lands. He appeared before a federal magistrate Monday morning in Flagstaff. It’s unclear what other charges he could face related to the wildfire.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson man killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10
‘We don’t feel safe anymore’: March For Our Lives Rally in Tucson
UPDATE: Two suspects killed during attempted robbery at Tucson apartment complex
I-10 westbound partially reopens near Miracle Mile due to crash
Police investigate near East 26th Street and South Craycroft Road where a pedestrian was hit in...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies days after hit by vehicle in Tucson’s midtown

Latest News

An Arizona's Family viewer shared their view of the Haywire Fire from her home in Doney Park.
Third wildfire sparks as nearby ‘Haywire Fire’ burns 1,600 acres
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election
Tucson man killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10
Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bills on Monday.
Gov. Ducey gets COVID-19, won’t visit Arizona border with Pence
UPDATE: Two suspects killed during attempted robbery at Tucson apartment complex