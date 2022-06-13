Mother, grandmother charged after child’s death in March

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two women are facing murder charges after they allegedly failed to get a child in their care medical help, causing her death.

Sandra Kraykovich and her mother, Elizabeth Kraykovich, were each charged last week with first degree murder and several child abuse offenses. Initially, they had only faced child abuse charges after they were arrested earlier this year.

On March 22, authorities were called to the Kraykovich home after a child became unresponsive. Sandra Kraykovich’s nine-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the scene, despite medics’ efforts to save her life.

According to court documents, the girl had a severe case of lice, and neither suspect had gotten her medical help.

Authorities reported that there was an “enormous” amount of lice in her hair and a “large amount of bugs began to cover her face” after she died.

Sandra Kraykovich, 38, had told authorities her daughter suffered from anemia and had suffered from a fever, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and balance issues for several days prior. Kraykovich had reportedly considered taking the child to the emergency room, but decided not to.

The day before the child died, Elizabeth Kraykovich reportedly said, the child had a sore throat and shortness of breath and was given an ibuprofin.

Authorities say text messages on the mother’s phone indicated her daughter had been sick as early as March 8, two weeks before her death.

Both Sandra and Elizabeth Kraykovich are set to appear in court on Monday, July 11. Sandra Kraykovich has a case management conference set for 9 a.m., while Elizabeth Kraykovich has a status conference at the same time.

As of Monday, June 13, Sandra Kraykovich remained in the Pima County jail with bond set at $55,000. Court records indicate Elizabeth Kraykovich is not in custody.

