Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff grows to 4,500 acres; crews battle dangerously strong winds

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An out-of-control wildfire continues to spread dangerously close to homes in Northern Arizona. Since Sunday morning, the Pipeline Fire has grown to approximately 4,500 acres, pushing about 15 miles. nearly 300 people are on the firelines working to protect homes in the area as strong winds are expected to make the firefight more difficult throughout the day.

The Flagstaff Fire Department and the National Forest Service say the fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout. It started about six miles north of Flagstaff. Officials say an incident management team has been ordered and is now expected to arrive in the coming days. Several evacuation orders were issued on Sunday, including those at the Arizona Snowbowl, those living in the area of west Schultz Pass Road, areas of Timberline south of Brandis, Wupatki Falls, Girls Ranch, and Fernwood. Residents under “SET” status are being asked to prepare for evacuations. Those areas include all of Doney Park and those along Mt. Elden Lookout round and Mt. Elden Estates. As of Monday morning, no structures are currently believed to be threatened. The American Red Cross Arizona opened a shelter at Sinagua Middle School for residents who evacuated.

Authorities said 13 engines, nine crews, six prevention patrol units, three bulldozers, and one water tender were involved in fighting the fire. An Incident Management Team is scheduled to arrive Monday. Forest officials told Arizona’s Family that it’s likely another 200 firefighters will be ordered to battle the blaze as it’s been upgraded to a Type 2 incident. On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that it had authorized the state’s request to use federal funds to help fund the firefight.

ADOT has closed U.S. 89 north of Flagstaff near Doney Park. There is no estimated time to reopen the road.

Latest evacuation orders (updated 8:45 a.m. Monday, June 13)

The following areas are listed under a “GO” status:

Timberline

Area of Shultz Pass Road

Arizona Snowbowl

Crater Estates

Sacred Mountain Trading Post (communities on both sides of Highway 89)

The following areas are listed as “SET” status (pre-evacuation):

Mt. Elden Lookout Road/Mt. Elden Estates

North of Sacred Mountain Trading Post to Antelope Hills

Sinagua Trading Post

Suspect arrested in connection to the fire

A wildfire sparked just 6 miles north of Flagstaff near Schultz Pass Road and Mt. Elden Road Sunday morning. As of 8 p.m., the fire has burned 4,500 acres.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Sunday night that a suspect was arrested who is believed to have started the fire. Officials say 57-year-old Matthew Riser was seen leaving the area shortly after the fire started in a white pickup truck off Snowbowl Road. Authorities say Riser was stopped and detained until federal officers from the Forest Service arrived. A spokesperson for CCSO said Riser was booked into the Coconino County Jail for violation of a burn ban and residential use of a national forest.

What weather conditions are crews working with?

As firefighters work with dangerously strong winds, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of Northern Arizona. Arizona’s Family First Alert weather team has since issued a First Alert weather day. Early Monday morning, Meteorologist April Warnecke forecasted southwesterly winds that could gust up to 55 miles per hour. Relative humidity below 10 percent is also expected to also impact fire operations.

