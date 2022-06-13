Police: Red Robin employee murdered during robbery attempt at Scottsdale Pavilions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Detectives say the body found by Salt River Police inside a Red Robin Sunday was an employee of the restaurant who they believe was murdered.

Officers said they received a call from a worker who said one of the doors to the restaurant on Talking Stick Way just east of Pima Road had been broken. When police arrived around 9:30 a.m., they said they called out to see if there was someone inside who would respond. When no one answered, they entered the restaurant and found a body inside. On Monday, police said the victim was killed during a robbery. Investigators have not said if the employee who called them is the same person found dead by officers.

Police are asking that anyone who may have been in the area of the Scottsdale Pavilions on Sunday between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to call the Salt River Police Department at (480) 850-9230. The employee’s name has not yet been released.

