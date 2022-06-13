Second wildfire sparks near Flagstaff; ‘Haywire Fire’ burns 1,600 acres

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another out-of-control wildfire has sparked in northern Arizona as crews are already dealing with the fast-growing Pipeline Fire.

The Coconino National Forest says the Haywire Fire is burning about four miles east of the Sunset Crater Volcano. It has already burned about 1,600 acres and multiple fire crews are responding. Officials are still working to learn what started the fire. Nearby evacuations had already been ordered for those living in Crater Estates. Forest officials say those living along Sunset Crater-Wupatki Loop Road should prepare to leave their homes. Investigators believe embers from the Pipeline Fire might have sparked this new fire, which is likely to merge at some point.

A map showing the locations of the Pipeline and Haywire fires burning near Flagstaff. (Arizona's Family)

Evacuations were also ordered for the Alpine Ranchos community. Those evacuation orders include those living west of Leupp Road, south of the Navajo Reservation boundary, north of Forest Road 244a, and east of Sunset Crater Road. Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies are going door-to-door and asking families to leave. An evacuation shelter has been set up at Sinagua Middle School. Animals that need shelter should go to the Ft. Tuthill County Park.

Two out-of-control wildfires are burning near Flagstaff early Monday.

Arizona’s Family First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert weather day for northern Arizona as gusty winds and dry conditions are making the firefight especially difficult throughout the high country. Southwesterly winds could gust up to 55 miles per hour.

