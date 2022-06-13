Advertise
Tucson man killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10

DPS said Brian Bausch was transporting two horses when his truck was sideswiped by a car
Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed at South Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, because of a...
(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Kino Parkway on Saturday, June 11.

Arizona DPS said Brian Bausch, 48, was on I-10 when a car tried to merge from the Kino Parkway on-ramp.

The car went into Bausch’s lane and sideswiped his truck, causing it to jackknife and separate from the horse trailer it was transporting.

Bausch’s truck then crashed into a cement pillar and he died at the scene.

DPS said the horses were not hurt in the crash, the driver of the car was not impaired and the investigation is ongoing.

