UPDATE: Two suspects killed during attempted robbery at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said two men were killed during an attempted robbery at a Tucson apartment complex early Saturday, July 11.

The Tucson Police Department said no one has been arrested and there are no outstanding suspects. The case will be turned over to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

The TPD said it happened around 5 a.m. at an apartment complex near East Prince Road and North 1st Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene following several 911 calls about gunfire.

Ricky Green, 50, and Romeo Salaz, 23, were found shot inside one of the apartments at the complex. Both died. Another man was found in the courtyard of the complex, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The TPD said Green and Salaz were involved in an attempted robbery and the victim fought back.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.