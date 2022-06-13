Woman dies after getting hit near Oracle, Wetmore

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died after getting hit by a vehicle near Oracle and Wetmore in Tucson on Saturday, June 11.

It was the 22nd fatal pedestrian accident in the Tucson area in 2022, double what we had at the same time last year.

The Tucson Police Department said Michelle A. Armenta, 51, was hit while walking in the roadway.

The driver that hit Armenta stayed at the scene and was not impaired. Armenta died on Sunday, according to TPD.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued.

