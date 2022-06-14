Advertise
Chino Valley man convicted of stealing Social Security checks

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (AP) — A Chino Valley man has been convicted of stealing Social Security checks from his daughter and putting the money in his own bank account.

Prosecutors said a Yavapai County Superior Court jury found 58-year-old David Lawrence Schuck guilty of one count each of theft and fraudulent schemes.

Schuck’s daughter reported to authorities in May 2019 that her estranged father had taken several Social Security checks issued to her without her knowledge or permission.

Schuck was accused of signing his daughter’s name to the checks and depositing them into his bank account.

He also allegedly took additional checks issued to his daughter by electronically depositing them into his own account.

Prosecutors said Schuck is facing a minimum of three years in prison when he’s sentenced on July 11.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

