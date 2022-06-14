Cochise County deputies looking for hit-and-run suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding information about a hit-and-run that left a 70-year-old man injured on Monday, June 30.

Authorities were called at 9:30 a.m. to Moson Road, near Horsethief Draw, in Hereford in response to reports of a man lying in the road. They arrived to find the man suffering from head and body injuries.

Investigators determined the man was riding his bicycle north on Moson Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle going in the same direction. The vehicle left the scene without stopping and hadn’t been identified by Monday afternoon.

The man was taken to Canyon Vista Hospital for treatment.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information that could identify the suspect is asked to call authorities at 520-432-9502.

