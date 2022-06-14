Construction starts on roundabout at Twin Peaks, Sandario Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Construction began Monday, June 13 on a new roundabout at the intersection of Twin Peaks and Sandario Road.

According to the town of Marana, the intersection is closed in all directions, and traffic is being detoured to Avra Valley through Emigh road, North Sanders Road and North Clayton Place.

Regional traffic to area schools and neighborhoods will be impacted.

Commuters are asked to give themselves extra time.

The roundabout should be finished by the beginning of the school year.

