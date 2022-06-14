Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Construction starts on roundabout at Twin Peaks, Sandario Road

(Mike Miletich)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Construction began Monday, June 13 on a new roundabout at the intersection of Twin Peaks and Sandario Road.

According to the town of Marana, the intersection is closed in all directions, and traffic is being detoured to Avra Valley through Emigh road, North Sanders Road and North Clayton Place.

Regional traffic to area schools and neighborhoods will be impacted.

Commuters are asked to give themselves extra time.

The roundabout should be finished by the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson man killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10
UPDATE: Two suspects killed during attempted robbery at Tucson apartment complex
Tucson police investigate deadly shooting on east side
‘We don’t feel safe anymore’: March For Our Lives Rally in Tucson
I-10 westbound partially reopens near Miracle Mile due to crash

Latest News

Forces, young and old, are working towards gun safety laws
Monsoon 2022
WATCH: What to expect in southern Arizona during monsoon 2022
MONSOON 2022: Fact Or Fiction?
MONSOON 2022: Fact Or Fiction?
Police tape.
Cochise County deputies looking for hit-and-run suspect