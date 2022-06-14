Advertise
Fire damages midtown daycare

An early morning fire damaged the Kids World Preschool at 321 E. Yavapai Road on Tuesday, June...
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to a midtown daycare early Tuesday morning, June 14.

According to a firefighter at the scene, the fire at Kids World Preschool, 321 E. Yavapai Road, near Stone Avenue and Prince Road may have been caused by a window-mounted air conditioning unit.

Most of the damage from the fire was to the interior of the daycare.

KOLD News 13 has reached out to the Tucson Fire Department for additional information.

This story will be updated when more facts become available.

