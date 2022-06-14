FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temperatures continue with a little twist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Above average temperatures continue in Southern Arizona. Thursday will be the hottest day with the low deserts seeing close to 110 and Tucson 111 degrees. Heat risk will be high for the day, thus an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Thursday. Rain is expected Friday through Sunday.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 74. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 104. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 71. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 74. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 111.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 79.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 100.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 100.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 101.

