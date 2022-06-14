FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny skies and gusty winds Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Plentiful sunshine will warm temperatures back into the triple digits Tuesday, though highs should run a couple of degrees “cooler” than Monday. Breezy conditions will return for the afternoon, with wind gusts 20-30 mph possible. All of Southern Arizona looks to stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday after several afternoons of isolated storms in the higher elevations.

Our heat this week will peak on Thursday with a high temperature near 111° in Tucson! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Thursday from 10 AM to 8 PM, so we have called for a First Alert Action Day.

Moisture will start streaming into the region Friday, triggering afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend. Monsoon is just about here!

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy with a high near 104°.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Monsoon begins! Sunny skies with a high near 106°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 111°. Excessive Heat Warning in effect.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated storms. High near 106°.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

