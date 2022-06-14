Forces, young and old, are working towards gun safety laws

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in three decades, members of the US Senate are close to making a bipartisan agreement on gun safety laws.

It still has a ways to go in the Senate, but it’s believed it could get to 60 votes which would circumvent the filibuster. The bill would need 10 Republicans to sign on, which is appears to have.

And while this legislation is a first step, most gun control advocates say it’s a small first step.

“People shouldn’t give up, we have started the movement, they should stay with us,” said Pat Maisch, who survived the mass shooting in Tucson on January 8, 2011.”We should keep working to improve the legislation.”

The legislation as it appears now would require red flag laws meant to keep guns out of the hands of people who may harm themselves or others. It would spend billions on mental health issues which some lay the blame for mass shootings. It would also require a person under 21 to pass a rigorous background check before purchasing a weapon.

Maisch believes those red flag laws may have prevented the January 8th massacre.

“If we had those in Arizona maybe the young man who was the perpetrator on January eighth maybe he would not have been able to purchase a gun,” Maisch wondered aloud.

Even though they are separated by generations, he beliefs run parallel to those of JJ Williams, a 15 year old who helped organize a Walk for Our Lives rally in Tucson last week.

“I have never been personally affected by gun violence, I still feel strongly about the subject,” he said .”I feel anger whenever I hear about another shooting, I feel anger every day now about gun violence.”

That makes him and Maisch on the same page when it comes to believing action by Congress is only in only a first step in what might be a very long process.

“I think it is a step in the right direction,” the teen Williams said. “I think there are some great laws in this but it’s not enough, not nearly enough.”

And it’s that attitude which gives Maisch optimism for the movement going forward.

“This is the beginning for them and they’re my heroes for joining in spite of the fact they haven’t seen six people dead on the sidewalk and 13 people wounded,” as Maisch did when she helped wrestle the gunman to the ground 11 years ago. “We have started this movement, they should stay with us, we should keep working to improve this legislation.”

Because of the bill’s bipartisan nature, it’s believed the bill could pass before the July 4th holiday. President Biden says he will sign it when it reaches his desk.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.