Handbag organization employs military spouses to create flexible job security

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One organization is not only honoring the adoption of the first American flag but also everyone who works to make the country it stands for better.

R. Riveter, named in honor of Rosie the Riveter, works with charities around the country and employs military spouses to give families job security no matter where they’re stationed.

The organization was founded by two military spouses, Lisa Bradley and Cameron Cruse, about 11 years ago. Cruse said they were stationed in the middle of nowhere and couldn’t find a job so they took matters into their own hands.

“We both knew we wanted something not just for ourselves but for our families, so what we did is say no more waiting around for anybody to save us,” Cruse said. “If we want something we’re going to have to build it. So we started R. Riveter to provide mobile flexible income for military spouses across the country so they can take that opportunity with them no matter where the military takes them.”

Canvases, leather and other goods are sent to spouses across the nation. The military spouses assemble the handbags and ship them to the organization’s headquarters. The one-of-a-kind bags are then sold online and in different stores.

What started as a job opportunity within an attic with one sewing machine in 2011, became a way to honor the military community.

“What we realized really quickly is that there are so many ways to be able to empower the military community,” Cruse said. “What we found is that through telling these stories, taking these materials all out of the closet and be able to give them a second life, we’re not only empowering the families who get to use the materials again and celebrate those stories. We’re able to tell the story of the military community every day.”

The group has a new heirloom collection, where you can send in an old military uniform, blanket, duffle bag or other material to be transformed into a personalized bag.

Cruse said it’s not only a great way to pay tribute to a family member, but it’s a way to keep their story alive.

If you want to buy a bag or are a military spouse interested in a job, click here.

