Man dies in rollover near Silverlake Road, I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday, June 13, near Silverlake Road and I-10.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 33-year-old Ignacio Rodriguez Robledo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Tucson Fire Department paramedics declared Robledo dead at the scene.

Police say Robledo was driving a 2003 Honda Odyssey northbound in the 1400 block of S. Freeway, on the east side of I-10, when he lost control of the minivan just before 11:15 p.m. The vehicle struck the west-side curb and continued into the landscape and overcorrected, police said. It then continued across South Freeway and rolled over.

The investigation is ongoing and contributing factors are yet to be determined, police said.

Police said Robledo did not have a valid driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.