Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man dies in rollover near Silverlake Road, I-10

A man died in a crash in the 1400 block of S. Freeway, on the east side of I-10, late on...
A man died in a crash in the 1400 block of S. Freeway, on the east side of I-10, late on Monday, June 13.(Arizona's Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday, June 13, near Silverlake Road and I-10.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 33-year-old Ignacio Rodriguez Robledo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Tucson Fire Department paramedics declared Robledo dead at the scene.

Police say Robledo was driving a 2003 Honda Odyssey northbound in the 1400 block of S. Freeway, on the east side of I-10, when he lost control of the minivan just before 11:15 p.m. The vehicle struck the west-side curb and continued into the landscape and overcorrected, police said. It then continued across South Freeway and rolled over.

The investigation is ongoing and contributing factors are yet to be determined, police said.

Police said Robledo did not have a valid driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Two suspects killed during attempted robbery at Tucson apartment complex
Tucson man killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10
Tucson police investigate deadly shooting on east side
Deundrea Holloway, 22, of Litchfield, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend in Alton, police say
Monsoon 2022
WATCH: What to expect in southern Arizona during monsoon 2022

Latest News

Construction starts on roundabout at Twin Peaks, Sandario Road
Tucson man killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10
Woman dies after getting hit near Oracle, Wetmore
A DPS trooper has minor injuries and two other people were hurt after overnight wrong-way...
4 hurt, including DPS trooper, in overnight Valley wrong-way crashes