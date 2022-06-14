Phoenix police officer hospitalized after being shot in Laveen
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an officer has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Laveen neighborhood on Tuesday.
Officers were called out to 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road sometime around 11 a.m. Phoenix police confirmed the shooting on Twitter just after noon. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole, an officer is receiving medical treatment, but police haven’t said how serious their injuries are. Authorities say the scene is still active and are asking the public to avoid the area.
Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.