Phoenix police officer hospitalized after being shot in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an officer has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Laveen neighborhood on Tuesday.

Officers were called out to 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road sometime around 11 a.m. Phoenix police confirmed the shooting on Twitter just after noon. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole, an officer is receiving medical treatment, but police haven’t said how serious their injuries are. Authorities say the scene is still active and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Phoenix Police officer rushed to hospital after being shot on duty in the area of 39th Avenue and Baseline. Active scene. Please avoid the area for your safety. PIO in route to scene. pic.twitter.com/pn8Wdw2biU — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 14, 2022

Arizona's Family is working on learning more information.

