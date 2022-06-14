Advertise
Authorities investigating fatal double shooting near Old Vail, Country Club

Five people killed in shootings in the Tucson area over weekend
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal double shooting that happened at a home near Old Vail and County Club roads on Sunday, June 12.

The PCSD said deputies were called to the 9700 block of South Oak Canyon Lane around 7 a.m.

Two men were found shot and both died at the scene.

The PCSD said the victims’ names will not be released until their families are notified.

Anyone with information is asked got to www.88crime.org or call 88-CRIME or 911.

Sunday’s shooting adds to an already violent and deadly weekend in the Tucson area. Five people were fatally shot and two people were killed in vehicle crashes.

KOLD has already reported on the following:

On Saturday

On Sunday

