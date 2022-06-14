Pipeline Fire explodes to over 20K acres; more crews expected Tuesday

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County forest officials say the Pipeline Fire exploded in size, growing to more than 20,000 acres overnight.

The Coconino National Forest Service conducted an infrared flyover overnight to provide a better look at how and where the fire is growing, in addition to providing a better estimate of how big the fire is. On Friday morning, authorities estimated that about 20,178 acres had burned with zero containment. While several mandatory evacuations are underway, fire officials are hopeful that calmer winds and slightly cooler temperatures will make the firefight easier in the coming days. By Monday night, more than 600 firefighters were on the frontlines of the fast-growing wildfire. A Type 1 Hot Shot crew is expected to arrive sometime Tuesday and forest officials still have the nearby Haywire Fire, which just combined with a smaller fire called the Double Fire, to worry about.

Community still reeling from Tunnel Fire

While the fire continues to ravage, parts of the community are still reeling from the last devastating wildfire. Earlier this year, the Tunnel Fire destroyed about two dozen structures and forced hundreds of people to leave their homes. In this current fire, one home and one “secondary structure” have been destroyed. Not only that but recreation is being impacted too as Arizona Snowbowl ski resort has announced it’s closed until further notice.

“I want to send out a heartfelt thanks to the community. I know coming off the Tunnel Fire and the impacts of that, this was unwelcome. Please rest assured there are lots of men and women out there standing guard tonight and will continue to,” said Incident Commander Aaron Graeser during a news conference Monday evening as residents anxiously waited to see how conditions were going for firefighters.

Meanwhile, Helen Holmes, an evacuee, told Arizona’s Family her greatest fear as the out-on-control wildfire has the potential to get even more dangerously close to homes. “The house [and] the land. you can rebuild that, But a life you can’t, so it is traumatic,” she said.

Improving weather should help in the firefight

Arizona’s Family First Alert Meteorologist April Warneke forecasted lighter winds and slightly cooler temperatures. She said that after two days of strong winds that hampered firefighting efforts in the air, winds should relax significantly. Southwesterly winds of around 15 miles per hour are expected and temperatures are expected to drop slightly for the next couple of days before warming back up.

Latest evacuation orders (updated 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 14)

The following areas are listed under a “GO” status:

Timberline

Area of Shultz Pass Road

Arizona Snowbowl

O’Leary

Crater Estates

Sacred Mountain Trading Post (communities on both sides of Highway 89)

The following areas are listed as “SET” status (pre-evacuation):

Mt. Elden Lookout Road/Mt. Elden Estates

North of Sacred Mountain Trading Post to Antelope Hills

Sinagua Trading Post

McCann Estates

Silver Saddle Trailer Park

North Doney Park/Doney Park South

What sparked the Pipeline Fire?

On Sunday, authorities arrested 57-year-old Matthew Riser after a forest official said he started the fire and tried to drive off in a white pickup truck along Snowbowl Road. Riser reportedly admitted to lighting toilet paper, which he called “sh**” paper, and had tried to put it out with his sleeping bag, which was 80 yards from where the fire started. Riser later said he was homeless and had been camping in the forest for two days. According to court paperwork, he also admitted to seeing the “no campfire” signs when he drove out.

